CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — $1.25 million of City of Corpus Christi money will go towards affordable housing for low-income families.

The measure was passed during a Corpus Christi City Council meeting.

"What this looks like to me mayor is that because somebody has a friend on this particular board, that we're putting a thumb," councilman Gil Hernandez said.

"For someone to come in here and allege that somebody on this board that is raking in cash that is absolutely wrong and I'm not going to permit it," Mayor Joe McComb said.

There were some tense moments in this week's Corpus Christi City Council meeting between Gil Hernandez and McComb over the number of city dollars being used to fund affordable housing units on Greenwood and Frio Street.

"What I wanted to avoid was setting a precedent of giving a certain amount of money. If we don't give that certain amount of money to someone in the future, why did this particular company get that," Hernandez said.

"This organization has built these housing projects all over the state, and we've 3 or 4 of them in Corpus Christi, and you and I have both been to the groundbreakings and ribbon cuttings," McComb said.

"I've never been to a groundbreaking, so that's not true," Hernandez said.

"Well, a ribbon-cutting," McComb said.

"I've not been to a ribbon-cutting," Hernandez said.

"Well then, you ought to show up once and a while," McComb said.

"I was not on council at the time," Hernandez said.

In addition to local funding, the affordable housing project was also granted $8.1 million dollars from the state's General Land Office. In total, it's expected to have 60 new living units with half of those available for low-income families.

