New agreement provides more resources for Del Mar, TAMUK students

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The deal is sealed. Administrators at Del Mar College and Texas A&M Kingsville signed an agreement Wednesday aimed at providing students with more resources.

The agreement accomplished a number of things, including establishing a joint admissions program that can provide students a more seamless transition between the two institutions.

It also allows reverse transfer which lets students at TAMUK transfer their course work from the university back to the college if they need to complete a Del Mar degree program.

"I think sometimes that process of transferring becomes a little more complicated, and hopefully this will allow the process to be less complicated, a little more seamless," Dr. Mark Hussey with TAMUK said.

The agreement between Del Mar College and TAMUK takes effect this fall.

