New bill gives more leniency when it comes to buying certain alcoholic beverages

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With the passing of House Bill 1518 on Friday, the rules for buying alcohol have changed for local convenience stores.

This means individuals can now purchase beer and wine from grocery and convenience stores beginning at 10 a.m. on Sundays.

Tourists such as Kent Avila were excited that the bill was passed on Friday.

"It’s definitely a good thing for the people who can drink as long as you stay responsible then have fun,” Avila said.

Although the bill applies only to beer and wine, DPS Sergeant Nathan Brandley still understands the risks of easing restrictions.

“Of course, people are going to celebrate,” Brandley said. “But if you are going to partake in alcoholic beverages over the holiday, make sure you have plans of either having a designated driver or utilizing one of the many services such as Uber or Lyft to get you home safely.”