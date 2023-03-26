Councilman: A new aquatic center can do more than just teach swimming -- it could save lives

Council was scheduled to vote on building a new pool at Bill Witt Park on Tuesday, but shelved the issue until April.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Dist. 5 City Councilman Gil Hernandez says the potential $10M investment to create the Bill Witt Aquatic Center is a much bigger deal than having a recreational area for swimmers -- this aquatic center could potentially save lives.



Hernandez said he was a lifeguard in high school and saw the firsthand benefits of learning to swim.

“I was a lifeguard when I was in high school and I had worked at a pool,” he said. “And we showed up at the pool one day and there was somebody that drowned; that jumped over the fence, and drowned that died."

City council was set to discuss this project Tuesday but pushed it to April.



This potential aquatic center for Bill Witt Park has become a passion project for Hernandez.



“When you think about it, you really want to have your kids be able to swim,” he said. “And if we're not doing that, it's shame on us. And so when I say this is important to me beyond just the aspect of what it is, or the fact that it's in District 5 -- there's a lifesaving component as well.”



Ashley Garcia is a competitive swimmer at Carroll High School. As such, she sees the need for a third space to practice.



"I think it is a good opportunity, ‘cause for one, we only have two pools, and sometimes those pools -- it tends to be a 50/50 shot," she said. "This pool sometimes gets full of people and it's kind of crowded. And then the natatorium, you're pretty much having to bet on if it's open or not."