ARANSAS PASS, Texas — A heads up to drivers in Aransas Pass, Texas -- some changes to the speed limit have been made along a major road.

A City ordinance now requires drivers to slow down along West Wheeler Avenue.

After a traffic study and meetings with Aransas Pass' City Council, the decision was made to drop the speed limit along Wheeler Avenue from 55 miles per hour to 45 miles per hour, along with other changes.

Aransas Pass Police Chief Eric Blanchard said after hearing concerns from citizens and nearby businesses, he reached out to the Texas Department of Transportation about changes to the speed limit. He said they did a traffic study and a workshop with city council who approved the changes.

"We're going to treat that as it's displayed right now," Blanchard said. "When TxDOT is able to update that signage then, you know, motorists will have the proper signage facing them and we will start enforcing the ordinances as prescribed by council."

The full details of the city ordinance can be found on the Aransas Pass Police Department website.

Blanchard encourages everyone to keep an eye out for the sign changes. He said he is expecting to hear from TxDOT when they plan to install the new speed limit signs. 3News will keep you updated.

