CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — HEB is helping to promote a new book designed to instill confidence and help with the self-esteem of young boys and girls all over Texas.

A new children's book called "The Nuff" by Veronica Waldrop has just been released, and community leaders from all over Texas had the chance to read the book to elementary students inside HEB stores.

Local businesswoman Gloria Hicks took some time to read to 2nd-grade girls from Hicks Elementary on Thursday. Hicks actually went into the school and read to all of the students, according to organizers.

"And I had boys in there too and they really did quite well they loved the story and they like unicorns also but this book is really for girls so that's why we only brought the girls today but I think its a lesson that all the kids, especially at this age, can learn," said Gloria Hicks.

The Nuff is a timeless journey about a unicorn to understand what it means to be enough, and it sends an important universal message to young women and girls everywhere.

The author, Veronica Waldrop, is a breast cancer patient and wrote the book as a lasting legacy for her two daughters. She finished the poem days before passing away in 2017 after her two-year battle with breast cancer. Since then, her husband, Will Waldrop, has worked to preserve her legacy and publish the moving tale.

The book will be sold exclusively at HEB stores across Texas and will be available nationwide starting March 9.

Proceeds from the sale of the book as well as other in-store promotions will go toward donating more copies to schools and non-profit organizations to ensure children across Texas hear the message of “The Nuff.”

For more information about the book, visit thenuff.com.

