Corpus Christi (KIII News) — It looks like there is another buyer for the old Nueces County Courthouse, but this time the buyer wants to tear the historic 1914 building down.

Nueces County Judge Loyd Neal is doing what he can to make that possible.

Anita Eisenhower with the Nueces County Historical Society said she's disappointed in Neal's letter, but she is not surprised.

The letter was sent Thursday morning. In it, Judge Neal asks Texas Historical Commission Executive Director Mark Wolfe that this be the end of the road for the building. In the letter, Neal said, "Every possible avenue for restoring it has been explored, and we must now accept the fact that it is impossible. The community is no longer willing to tolerate this, and we must do what is right in razing the building now, and not wait until 2027."

A grant that was issued by the Commission in the late 90s called for a 25-year historical easement to be set on the building, meaning in that period of time, it could not be torn down.

"He's asked this previously and I think it would be best suited for him to spend his energy in some other direction, because I do not believe that the State will remove those covenants," Eisenhower said.

Neal's first attempt to sell the building to a developer was in 2016. A deal was reached in April of 2017 with Nueces County Development Partners LLC but it fell through after they failed to pay $1.5 million in back taxes.

The Historical Commission said they will put the request on a future agenda, which may not be until October or January.

