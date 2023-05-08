New Calallen watering schedule stays in effect as high temps continue

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As the heat continues, the city of Corpus Christi continues to have drought conditions.
The city announced those living in Calallen, North of Northwest Boulevard and West of U.S. Highway 77 are urged to modify their watering.
Addresses ending in even numbers are asked to water only on Mondays before 10 in the morning or after 6 in the evening.
Addresses ending in odd numbers are asked to water only on Wednesdays before 10 in the morning or after 6 in the evening.
The modified watering schedule will stay in effect until further notice.
