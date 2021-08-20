Meet Your CCPD: How the new campaign from police is showcasing diversity within the force

Officials said a big part of their job is engagement with the community.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department is taking on a unique way to highlight the men and women who serve and protect our community.

They are accomplishing that goal through the power of social media with their 'Meet Your CCPD' campaign.

Officials said a big part of their job is engagement with the community and this is just another way for folks to see the diversity within the department.

MEET YOUR CCPD Senior Officer Adam Thurman, originally from Corpus Christi, began his career with the Corpus Christi... Posted by Corpus Christi Police Department on Thursday, August 19, 2021

Among the officers who have already been featured includes Captain Denny Asbury. On Thursday, he celebrated 36-years of service with the department. He serves as the Captain with the organized crime unit.

"I think we have so many good officers and so many officers that do different things other than what you normally think of traditional police work so it's a good way for the public to see what we do and see what goes on behind the scenes," Lieutenant Michael Pena said.