Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The new commander of the Corpus Christi Army Depot had some encouraging words Friday about the future of the facility.

Col. Gail Atkins officially took over CCAD a week ago. On Friday she said she thinks BRAC, or the Base Realignment and Closure Committee, is not going to be an issue at CCAD because of the importance of the work behind done.

BRAC last met in 2008. They decide which military bases across the country should be closed for budget considerations.

"We know we are the only repair facility for rotary wing, and right now. the operational impact that Army aviation and our joint service rotary wing assets have had on our current fight and our future fight, it is not going away," Atkins said.

Atkins, who has served 23 years before her posting in Corpus Christi, said Washington sees the value of operations at Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi and she doesn't believe the base faces any jeopardy.

"We have seen it not reduced and I have no reason to believe whatsoever that the value, the national treasure that CCAD brings, is in any way being considered," Atkins said.

Currently there is no consideration in Congress for another round of BRAC review before 2020 and beyond.

Atkins, whose father served for years in the U.S. Marine Corps, said she understands her gender is a change, but a change that is taking place throughout the military. She is the first female commander of CCAD.

"I hope that I can be an inspiration for those that see it as an opportunity not to be limited. And I have believed in my career and it has held true that I'm not defined by my gender," Atkins said. "That I, in the United States Army, I am certainly not limited by it."

The Pennsylvania native moved here with her husband and children from Washington D.C. to direct CCAD operations.

