New CCFD fire station set to open in 2024 along Morgan Avenue

According to Fire Chief Robert Rocha, the new station will be next door to one of the busiest stations in the country.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City Council gave the greenlight to spend over $620,000 for the design of a new Fire Station Number 3.

Last year, voters passed a bond that called for Fire Station Number 3 on Morgan Street to be replaced by a new fire station that would be built a few blocks away.

The reason being because the station was built back in 1954 and was simply too small for modern fire trucks and did not have adequate A-D-A access. City manager Peter Zanoni told 3News that the total cost to build the new fire station is $7 million, which will now be paid through federal grant monies.

According to Fire Chief Robert Rocha, the new station will be placed in an ideal spot.

"The station is going to be situated along Morgan Avenue the street which is a perfect street for it. It’s right next-door to the current fire station that’s currently one of the busiest stations in the country," Rocha said.

It’s expected that it’s going to take until January 2024 for the new fire station three to be operational.

