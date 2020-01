PORTLAND, Texas — There is a new Chick-fil-A location that will be coming to the Coastal Bend.

Portland city leaders confirmed with 3News that the old K-Mart Shopping Center would soon be torn down to make way for a brand new shopping center and a Chick-fil-A restaurant.

Work is scheduled to begin later in 2020, with a completion date of sometime in 2021.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: