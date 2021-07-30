New Fire Station, City Hall coming to the City of Gregory

A groundbreaking ceremony was held at the site of the new municipal building that will be constructed in the heart of the town.

GREGORY, Texas — The growing community of Gregory is getting a new City Hall and fire station thanks to a donation from one of the contractors assigned to the Gulf Coast Growth Ventures Project.

The complex will consist of two buildings, totaling about 5,000 square feet, along with new offices for City Hall and a gathering space for community meetings.

Crews are also building a 2,000 square foot fire station to replace the current building that was damaged during Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

The municipal complex is expected to be completed in the fall of next year. In all, it will cost about five million dollars.

The money came from a group called CKJV. It's just one of the many contractors that are working on the Gulf Coast Growth Ventures project in that area.

