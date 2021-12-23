Two arrested after new Cole Park Pier was vandalized overnight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It did not take long for vandals to tag the brand new Cole Park Pier.
Red spray paint could be seen early Thursday morning on several different sections of the new pier.
Two people have been arrested for the vandalism, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department. Emanuel Ysaguirre and Ethan Flores, both 20, were arrested for "offenses of graffiti and possession of criminal instruments."
It was just after 2 a.m. when officials said they got a call from a fisherman about the two men spray painting benches, trash cans and light poles on the new pier.
Officers arrived and quickly took the two into custody.
The photos used in this article have been edited to smear the symbols and tags used.
The new pier just opened on Friday, Dec. 17.
