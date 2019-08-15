CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Drivers on the north side of Corpus Christi have a little less to worry about now that a newly constructed bridge is open.

Beginning Wednesday, the Comanche Street bridge is open to motorists. All way stop signs will be in place at the Comanche Street and Culberson Street intersection, but pedestrian access is still under construction.

Until further notice pedestrian access will be available through the Lipan Street bridge,

The original structure was demolished and reconstructed as part of the Harbor Bridge project.

