New Corpus Christi discount store promises steals from Amazon, Target

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A liquidation bin store is coming to Corpus Christi -- the first of its kind in the city. Patrons will be able to buy new items that major retailers such as Amazon, Target and Walmart no longer need due to overstock at a deep discount.

"People are already showing up the day that I announced it,” said CC Bins Steals and Deals Owner and Founding Partner Simone Sanders. “The day that I announced it we had people driving by here, people asking questions at the door and things like that. So, we know that people are excited and Corpus Christi received this store very well, I think. On October 20th, I may actually have a line on people waiting to get inside."



The store’s soft opening will be Oct. 20, but owners plan to hold a grand opening with a ribbon-cutting and festivities on Nov. 4.