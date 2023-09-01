New Corpus Christi tourism campaign highlights diversity with a spotlight on black owned businesses

"We have a lot of black owned businesses that are not necessarily highlighted so people are just unaware," said one business owner.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Visit Corpus Christi is partnering with the Black Chamber of Commerce to launch a campaign that focuses on the diversity our city has to offer.

Joseph and Katina Stith are the owners of PKK Restaurant. The duo have been serving up comfort food for almost a year in the basement of the old Wells Fargo building on North Upper Broadway.

"Words are hard to describe sometimes when you are actually able to walk out and live out your dreams," Katina said.

Their business is one of many being featured in a new online marketing campaign due to a partnership between Visit Corpus Christi and the local chapter of the Black Chamber of Commerce.

"We have a lot of black owned businesses that are not necessarily highlighted so people are just unaware," said Katina. "Gives people a chance to see we do have some great black owned businesses here in the community."

Latoya Rodriguez started her floral shop called Rose Soiree Floral Bar on Everhart Road near Staples Street during the COVID-19 pandemic. Her shop is also one of the businesses being featured in the campaign.

"I'm so thankful to Visit Corpus Christi and the black chamber for taking notice of all small businesses that need that extra exposure," Rodriguez said. "Just like me being a woman owned business, black owned, I am 100 percent self funded, very difficult to get that exposure. Those two coming together is very important," she said.

The campaign showcases all types of businesses from hair salons to restaurants and more. America Segura with Visit C.C. said the effort is about showing the city's diversity and making sure all business get the recognition they deserve.

"We want to support local and encourage that and visitors want to come into Corpus Christi and make sure they are shopping local and with diversity," said Segura. "And that is what we want to showcase and when people come to Corpus Christi know they are welcomed."

President of the Corpus Christi Black Chamber of Commerce Coretta Graham said that getting the word out to visitors is just as important.

"A wide range that have been around that may not have gotten the attention in the past, through this 100 day campaign that they do exist, add value to the community," Graham said.

Graham hopes that the directory continues to highlight the variety of businesses that are out there in the Corpus Christi community.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.