New councilmember raises environmental concerns over second Island bridge

While Klein's worry is area flooding, Dist. 4's Suckley said his focus is getting people evacuated safely when the need arises.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Council voted Tuesday to endorse a resolution for the 88th legislature to plan and build a second vehicle traffic bridge to Padre Island in the Texas Department of Transportation's ten year master plan.

But one council member voiced some environmental concerns, as that plan would call for another bridge besides the JFK Causeway.

The proposed bridge would be called the Regional Parkway that would be built by continuing Yorktown Boulevard across the Laguna Madre.

Corpus Christi At-Large Councilmember Jim Klein said he was worried that another road onto the Island would spur development, contributing to shrinking sand dunes and narrowing beaches.

"It's sea level rise. We've seen evidence of that, friends of mine that live in Ingleside on the Bay have seen inordinate coastal flooding, Flour Bluff as well," he said. "North Beach always had flooding but it's gotten worse in the last 20 years. And my concern is that that's only going to continue. It might very well accelerate as well."

Meanwhile, District 4 Councilmember Dan Suckley said at this point, he believes the second bridge is all about safe evacuation.

"What I'm hearing mostly from the community members is having a second, safe way to get off the island," he said. "And even Flour Bluff. Not just the Island. That the people in Flour Bluff are cognizant of the fact that that one road is the same way they're going to get off."

TxDOT would build and maintain the bridge but no final decision has yet been made.

Despite his concerns Klein also voted for the resolution saying he wanted to voice his concerns for future conservation efforts.

