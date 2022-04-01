New COVID-19 pill said to aide in preventing hospitalization from the virus

"In the studies it's 89% effective in preventing hospitalization from COVID-19," said Mary Peterson Executive Vice President and COO of the Driscoll health system.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Executives at Driscoll Health System are encouraged by Pfizer's new COVID-19 pill that is now available by prescription.

Driscoll Children's Hospital has five children in the hospital battling COVID-19 but none are in the ICU. Over the past week some 278 children in the Coastal Bend area have come down with COVID-19 during this surge.

Health leaders said the numbers we're seeing right now are high, but low compared to what we were seeing with the Delta variant spreading among school age children during late summer.

Mary Peterson is the Executive Vice President and COO of the Driscoll health system. She said that the pill has a high success rate in preventing hospitalization from the virus.

"In the studies it's 89% effective in preventing hospitalization from COVID-19," Peterson said. "So that's the good news it can be very effective especially in these high risk groups."

Part of that optimism is based on Pfizer's estimates that 12,00 deaths and 6,000 hospitalizations would be prevented for every 100,000 COVID-19 patients who take the pills.

Right now the pill is only authorized for high risk COVID-19 patients ages 12 or older.

