New COVID-19 strain may be easier to transmit to others

Health officials are hoping it sounds worse than it is.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — During this time of year when we’re used to hearing phrases like ‘peace on earth’ and ‘holiday cheer,’ the term ‘mutating virus’ seems appropriately out of place.

Health officials are hoping it sounds worse than it is.

When a new strain of COVID-19 was detected in England, other countries began to announce new travel restrictions to the U-K. Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson put in place plans for a Christmas lockdown

The idea of a new COVID-19 variant is inherently scary for many people, but health experts tell us that a mutation is a natural occurrence. That includes Dr Jaime Fergie, an Infectious Disease Specialist with Driscoll Children's Hospital, who tells 3News, “Since the beginning of this pandemic, we have seen mutations in the virus, so this is not really totally new. There are a large number of mutations that have occurred.”

This one, though, may be worth watching for another reason. According to Fergie, “This one is concerning a little bit because it appears, although it is early, that this virus is easier to transmit.”

Although mutations do not tend to make the virus more harmful, the changes may make it more infectious, affecting how easily it is spread from person to person.

Of course, the first question most of us have is, 'What about the vaccine? If the virus changes, does the vaccine need to change, and should I just wait for a new one?'

The answer is 'No.'

Doctors say that getting the vaccine is still going to be your best bet.

“So far, the initial impression, the initial studies we have is that the vaccines are going to work for these variants,” says Dr. Fergie.

Keep in mind that although it may already be here, this particular strain of the virus has yet to be detected in the U.S.

Ultimately, health officials agree, getting a handle on the virus still comes down to human behavior. That’s why as we move through these early months of vaccine doses being administered, everyone should continue to wash their hands, watch their distance, and wear a mask.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.