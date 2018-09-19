Corpus Christi (KIII News) — City Council this week awarded a contract for a long-awaited pedestrian crossing across Ocean Drive from Cole Park.

The City and Texas Department of Transportation determined that a pedestrian crosswalk was needed because the area is so busy with pedestrians, especially when there's an event going on at Cole Park.

The intersection at Del Mar and Ocean Drive is directly across from the Cole Park Amphitheater and is the only crosswalk within several blocks. As part of the 2012 bond package, voters approved putting in the same kind of pedestrian crossing that is currently installed between City Hall and the RTA bus station on Staples.

The crossing has been needed for some time.

"Previously we would have police officers when they were available for those events to help cross those pedestrians across the traffic, and even that can be a dangerous situation," said Michelle Villarreal-Leschper of the City's Public Works. "It's a lot of vehicles on Ocean Drive traveling that area and so we want to really look out for our pedestrian traffic who are attending those events."

The high intensity activated crosswalk traffic signal is funded jointly by the City and a grant from TxDOT. Officials hope to have the crosswalk installed by spring.

© 2018 KIII