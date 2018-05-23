The trial against 45-year-old Naomi Villarreal's former boyfriend was put on hold Wednesday after defense attorneys said they have a new witness.

Prosecutors said 29-year-old Lance Taylor strangled Villarreal in June of 2016. Villarreal's remains were found in a trash can after being set on fire.

Taylor's trial began Monday, but on Wednesday the defense asked for a delay in the case because of a potential witness that has contacted them with what they say could help their case.

Taylor faces multiple charges, including murder and tampering with evidence.

