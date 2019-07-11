CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Sheriff's Office is adding two brand new positions to their force in an effort to help those who are suffering from mental illness.

Nueces County Sheriff's Office aims to keep individuals from committing crimes and keep them out of jail.

According to Sheriff JC Hooper, the two sworn in Sheriff's Deputies will be trained in crisis intervention and work hand-in-hand with the Nueces Center for Mental Health and Intellectual Disabilities.

The program is modeled after the partnership MHID has with the Corpus Christi Police Department.

The new deputies will be paired up with a civilian social worker who will actively engage with people in the community who are prone to falling into a mental health care crisis.

"The money to support this program is coming from the Nueces County Hospital District. Money that is very well targeted to helping people who we know to mental health consumers, who frequently cross the line into criminal activity or action and end up in our jail," Hooper said.

Sheriff Hooper says they already have a successful jail diversion program that focuses on people who have already been arrested. The new partnership will help residents get the help they need before it leads to a crime.

The Sheriff's Office is always in need of correctional officers with the age requirement being 18.

To be a part of the brand new positions, you have to be at least 21 and be a licensed peace officer.

