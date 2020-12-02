CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — New details have been released in the case against 26-year-old Brandon Portillo.

Portillo is accused of driving while intoxicated and crashing into several police units killing Corpus Christi Police Officer Alan McCollum.

According to an arrest report, one of the first officers to get to the scene saw Portillo get out of the vehicle he was driving and attempt to walk away.

The report goes on to state that an officer handcuffed Portillo and noticed a strong smell of alcohol as he spoke.

Portillo was placed into the back of a police unit, and according to the documents, he fell asleep several times while he was being treated for injuries.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: