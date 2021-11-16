New development in North Beach bringing the tallest lighthouse in Texas to Corpus Christi

The Lighthouse Pointe Apartment Project located near the foot of the Harbor Bridge along the Nueces Bay Causeway is being built to resemble a Mediterranean village.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City of Corpus Christi officials were provided some new insight into the Lighthouse Pointe Apartment Project that they hope will guide new visitors to the Coastal Bend.

The Lighthouse Pointe Apartment Project located near the foot of the Harbor Bridge along the Nueces Bay Causeway is being built to resemble a Mediterranean village.

According to Developer Jeff Blackard, who has partnered with Corpus Christi's Lynn Frazier on the project, the Lighthouse will be a sight to behold for those crossing the bridge.

"When it was originally designed and brought to the City it was just a block structure," Blackard said. "But I talked to Lynn about how we could do something great and, literally, when you drive across that bridge, you are seeing a masterpiece."

The lighthouse will be the tallest lighthouse in Texas, and also the tallest stone lighthouse in the entire western hemisphere.

