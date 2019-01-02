MATHIS, Texas — New developments coming to the City of Mathis

New developments are coming to the City of Mathis from its streets to its health care.

On Thursday Mathis city leaders held a joint meeting with the Economic Development Center to share with residents what they can expect in the future.

The City of Mathis discussed the first part of a revitalization project that will bring in more people to the city.

After Mathis received a grant from the Texas Department of Agriculture and money from the economic development corporation they were able to revitalize an area of its downtown.

The City of Mathis plans to expand its sidewalks, put in landscaping, street lighting and benches which will allow more people to enjoy their city and for businesses to open and flourish.

"We're trying to make this place to attract people to come in here, to not only buy things but have a good time," said Ciri Villarreal, Mayor of the City of Mathis. "We were losing many our people that graduate from high school go to college and then they wouldn't come back, so we're trying to see if we can get our people to stay here in town."

After being without a community health clinic for the past two years, Mathis is now getting a new one.

In February the City of Mathis plans on renovating property donated by Grace Lutheran Church.

"Health care in the community is one of those things when we're trying to attract new businesses to come to our community. They want to look at what's available in your community, and health care is one of those questions that they ask. Do we have health care, so this is a major event now to be able to say yes we do," said Doug Dowler, executive director of Mathis Economic Development Corporation.

Beginning in April, Mathis will be developing a 36 lot subdivision made up of half-acre lots that will have full city services.

The City of Mathis continued to work with both TxDOT and other funding sources to complete street improvements throughout its downtown areaS to Highway 359.