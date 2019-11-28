CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There's been a changing of the guard at the Nueces County Veteran Services Office.

J.J. De La Cerda is now in the director of the Veterans Services Office. De La Cerda is a Marine veteran of the Iraq War and the former director at the Coastal Bend State Veteran's Cemetery.

A ceremony held Wednesday in the County Courthouse was the official welcome party for De La Cerda.

De La Cerda takes over for Martin Longoria, who left to take a job as a patient advocate at the Veterans Affairs.

According to De La Cerda, he is to take on the challenge of his new job.

"I just want to do something I am passionate about and something I can help the veterans with so," De La Cerda said.

De La Cerda was offered the position Nov. 20 and was in the office and on the job the very next day.

There are an estimated 35,000 veterans who live in the area and could take advantage of the services that the office provides.

The Nueces County Veteran's Services Office is located in the RTA building by the Courthouse.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: