CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni announced Thursday a new director and some big changes aimed at making sure the City has a high-quality streets program.

Richard Martinez has been appointed as the new Director of Public Works and Street Operations. With his appointment comes another big change for the City's Storm Water Division. The Storm Water Division will be leaving the Water Utilities Department and joining Public Works.

In the meantime, Albert Quintanilla will continue to serve the City as Assistant Director of Public Works and Street Operations.

Martinez and Quintanilla will take on their new roles on Monday, Jan. 20.

