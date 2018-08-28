Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The Corpus Christi cathedral announced Monday that they have a new director of sacred music.

Scott Powell previously served as the director of music and liturgy at a cathedral in Washington. Powell has also served as music assistant for the Concordia University concert and advanced choirs.

