New Downtown arcade, restaurants hope to grow area's popularity

One new business owner said he thinks the area has San Diego or Miami-level potential.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Downtown Management District is making efforts to diversify the Downtown scene while encouraging more business owners to open shop there.

“We're always trying to create new vibrancy, more activity in downtown Corpus Christi and just giving new options and activities for our residents and visitors," said Downtown Management District Executive Director Alyssa Barrera Mason.



Retro arcade, which was going to be called “The Retrocade,” is just one of those businesses.



"Corpus has been pretty stagnant for the past several years, but I think those days are over. I think the best days for Corpus Christi are in front of us," Retro owner Freddy Rodriguez.



The best days ahead for Corpus Christi will include a lot of construction.



"A new Homewood Suites, taproom for Lazy Beach Brewing, a parklet for a new bar called OK Hifi, upscale lounge 665 Elite, and a new restaurant at the Art Center called Gallery 41," Barrera Mason said.

The Downtown Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone No. 3 approved $2.2 million in incentives for the projects Tuesday.

"We love supporting every small business owner and entrepreneur that we can," Barrera Mason said.

Most of these projects are expected to complete by 2024.



"I owe a lot of everything that's happening right now to every person that has been involved in this,” Rodriguez said.



Rodriguez said he plans for Retro to be family friendly.



"It's been about two years in the making -- a little bit over two years,” he said. “It's been a long haul, a long road, but we're here now. We're ready to finish up and get open."





Drawing people Downtown may be easier in upcoming months.



"We want Downtown to be welcoming and inclusive for everyone,” Barrera Mason said. “That's something that we really hold valuable. And we see as a very important role in the community."



Rodriguez wouldn’t say exactly when he expects to open Retro but said it would be soon, and he hopes to be able to elevate the area’s profile.