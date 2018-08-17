Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The City of Corpus Christi is helping make operations at Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi smoother with the completion of a new drive and parking area.

The newly upgraded space will give 18-wheelers and other commercial vehicles a more prominent place to undergo inspections before being allowed on the military base.

Organizers of Friday's ribbon-cutting ceremony said the project was a partnership between the base and the City that was made possible through a state loan to help give traffic entering the base some more room.

"We think this is very good to enhance security and smooth operations for the base. So what this project entails is," said Valeria Gray, executive director of public works for the City of Corpus Christi. "Reduce congestion."

The new driveway and parking area have enough room for up to 10 big rigs.

