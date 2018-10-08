Corpus Christi (KIII News) — There is a new effort in the downtown area Thursday night to come up with a new branding concept for the city.

Members of the downtown management district are behind the effort to use funds from the downtown tax reinvestment zone to highlight downtown businesses.

According to organizers, they are promoting six different parts of downtown including North Beach and the Marina Arts District.

The idea of branding is to present downtown as a modern and professional area which is also upbeat and colorful.

"So downtown is really experiencing a renaissance at a great time when new businesses are opening people are interested, and people are talking about downtown the way it was always meant to be," Alyssa Barrera said.

Organizers of Thursday's launch said they hope this will be the start of a new and revitalized downtown area and one that continues to attract new businesses.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII