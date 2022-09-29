New equipment helps some special students learn life skills

The Mary Grett Transition Center's new kitchen gear will be used to teach differently abled young adults to cook.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Mary Grett Transition Center cooked up some exciting news for its students.

The CCISD school, which helps students 18-21 who are differently abled learn life skills, unveiled new kitchen equipment Thursday for students to use while learning to prepare healthy meals for themselves at home.



They also will learn to create recipes, use kitchen appliances, and learn about kitchen safety in the new set-up.



"A lot of our kiddos usually live with their parents,” said transition center coordinator Zennette Hernandez. “At one point or another, they're going to have to be independent, live with somebody else, so these skills are going to teach them how to be productive citizens in society."