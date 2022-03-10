'Lockdown on the LEX': New escape room coming to USS Lexington

The "Ultimate Escape Room” mission called “Save Our Ship” is set to open to the public on Tuesday, March 15, just in time for spring break visitors.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Editor's Note: The above video is from coverage of a previous escape room on USS Lexington.

The Blue Ghost will welcome visitors to their new escape room experience just in time for Spring Break.

USS Lexington Museum's newest “Lockdown on the LEX— Ultimate Escape Room” mission called “Save Our Ship” is set to open to the public on Tuesday, March 15.

“Mission #3: Save Our Ship” promises to be full of adventure and excitement as teams have one hour to complete their assigned mission...or face the threat of sinking the Blue Ghost!

"As your team of damage control officers comes aboard for training, emergencies quickly arise," A statement from USS Lexington officials said. "Your crew must work under pressure to put out fires and dodge major disasters to save our ship—and all those aboard—from total peril"

This is the floating museum's third escape room experience.

“The USS Lexington Museum is proud to offer yet another interactive experience for our visitors,” states Executive Director Steve Banta. “This exciting new mission is reflective of actual damage control events, intertwined with state-of-the-art puzzles and challenges that will keep even the most seasoned escape room fans on their toes.”

The price of “Lockdown on the LEX” is $38 per person, which includes admission to the museum.

Click here to learn more or to book your escape room experience.

“Lockdown on the LEX” was developed in partnership with Magnigadgets LLC, an Austin-based entertainment design and production company that develops interactive exhibits using virtual reality, 3D projection mapping, 4D theaters and simulators, holographic imaging, and choreographed fountains.

