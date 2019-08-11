CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Get ready to face your fears with the U.S.S. Lexington's new escape room.

3News reporter Ashley Gonzalez went to the haunted museum and brought back some tips.

"Let my creativity fly and just make it happen," technology consultant Rodolfo Magnus said.

Magnus is the mastermind behind the entire escape room. Magnus controls just about everything from the ship's deck to the ceiling.

If you think you've earned your escape room stripes, Magnus can make sure you'll have a challenge.

"If you're good at escape rooms or new. If you're very scared or not so scared," Magnus said.

Magnus can dim or brighten the lights and create creepy sounds.

Executive Director Steve Banta wants to make sure that the bold escapees know this one important fact.

"There's always an unlocked door. There's always a way out for safety. We monitor the guests. We monitor the room. If there's any problem, we will intervene, and we will make sure that you've taken care of," Banta said.

The mission of the escape room is simple within 60 minutes to find the good guys who went missing after going on a hunt to catch some ghosts.

The pros behind the monitor screens have some advice for those who dare to accept the challenge.

"Be ready to face your fears," the pros said. "Be ready to experience something unique and different."

