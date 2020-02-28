CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Diocese of Corpus Christi, Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi and Mother Teresa Shelter have announced Warren E. Phipps, Jr. as the new Executive Director of the two organizations.

As Executive Director, Warren will manage the day-to-day operations at Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi and Mother Teresa Shelter and will work in connection with the Diocese of Corpus Christi and local leadership to elevate the care of the needy, homeless and displaced in our community and the 12 counties of the Diocese.

“I am honored and humbled to be a part of an organization that is well known and respected. I look forward to achieving the vision of the diocese and of the board of directors,” said Warren E. Phipps.

Warren has over 20 years of experience in non-profit public charity, strategic planning, and business development.

Bishop Michael Mulvey says that he is an experienced leader who has a heart for service.

“Warren is a servant leader and will be a great asset to our Diocese and especially Catholic Charities and the Mother Teresa Shelter,” the Bishop added.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: