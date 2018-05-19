The Texas Navy Exhibit opened up on Saturday morning aboard the USS Lexington. Before the ribbon cutting, a short film named How the Texas Navy Saved the Revolution, was shown to attendees. The filmed highlighted the importance of black power and 19th century cannon technology.

The exhibit displays various replicas of a historic warship's gun deck, Navy uniforms, cannons, gear, story boards and other artifacts from that period of time.

Admirals from the Texas Navy in addition to producers and actors from the film attended the grand opening as well. They were stationed throughout the 1000-square foot exhibit. It is now open to those who tour the USS Lexington Museum.

