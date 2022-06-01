x
K Space Contemporary presents new exhibit by Corpus Christi artist

The artist, Nichole Schiller, is a Texas native graduating from Texas A&M - Corpus Christi in 2020 with her Bachelor of Fine Arts.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — K Space Contemporary will be presenting a new mixed-media and interactive art exhibition starting Friday, Jan 7. 

The artist, Nichole Schiller, is a Texas native graduating from Texas A&M - Corpus Christi in 2020 with her Bachelor of Fine Arts. She works in primarily 3D mediums including steel fabrication, wood, foundry works, and ceramics. Themes of her work focus on family origin, self responsibility, and silver linings.

"Open to Opportunity" will be viewable Wednesday - Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday Noon to 4 p.m through Feb. 25.

    

