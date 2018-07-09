Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The U.S.S. Lexington is opening a new exhibit commemorating the history of aircraft carrier aviation, and the museum said it will also host a special tribute of sorts to their late executive director Frank "Rocco" Montesano.

Montesano passed away back in April after battling cancer. The U.S. Navy captain was with the Lexington for 20 years before retiring.

On Friday, the museum hosted a special ribbon cutting ceremony for their new exhibit named "Carrier Row." The display will showcase pieces from Montesano's career in the Navy and as part of the ship.

Montesano's family was part of Friday's ribbon cutting.

The exhibit pays tribute to the more than 96 years of aircraft carrier aviation history. It also honors every man and woman who has served on aircraft carriers both during times of war and peace.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII