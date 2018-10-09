Corpus Christi (KIII News) — New exhibits are coming to the Art Museum of South Texas in an effort to attract new crowds to the Bayfront.

The three exhibits include the Dorothy Hood exhibit, Purley Paper and Masterpieces of American Modernism. Each display will offer residents a different experience with artwork that has been featured around the world.

The museum hopes the new attractions will help highlight the diversity found in the Coastal Bend.

"We are a melting pot, and we can see all of these influences and how it makes a vibrant culture -- not only in America but right here in Corpus Christi," said Karol Stewart, coordinator of community services.

Masterpieces of American Modernism will open to the public on Friday. The other two exhibits will be opening later in September.

