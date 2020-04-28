CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flatiron Dragados LLC, the main contractor on the new harbor bridge project is announcing the completion of the new permanent exit ramp to help drivers get to the downtown area of Corpus Christi.

The construction team has opened the new exit ramp from Northbound State Highway 286 or the Crosstown Expressway to Comanche Street. The exit will help with access to uptown and downtown by using Comanche Street. Drivers currently using the leopard exit will need to take special note because that exit will be shutdown on May 8th.

All this of course, is part of the harbor bridge project.