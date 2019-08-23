FALFURRIAS, Texas — The Falfurrias Independent School District is hoping 45 years of experience will help them keep the Blitz Band of the Year title for another year.

Falfurrias High School was named the 2018-19 Blitz Band of the Year, and their new band director is coming out of retirement with decades of experience to help them keep the momentum going.

After four decades of being the head of Kingsville High School's marching band, Rolando Molina is ready to get under the Friday Night Lights again. He is now the band director for Falfurrias High School and has some big shoes to fill.

Molina spoke with 3News First Edition on Friday about his hopes for the upcoming season.

"Biggest goal this season is to try to make it to the state contest," Molina said.

Molina said he was grateful for the opportunity to come out of retirement and lead the Falfurrias High School band, and said he is sticking to the basics to help take them to state.

"It's kind of like a football team, you know? You go step by step, you work on a lot of basics, and then we apply our basics to the song we're going to learn," Molina said. "And then we put music to our feet and then we put on a major production."

Falfurrias High School has already started the new school year and is getting ready for the upcoming football season.

