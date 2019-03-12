CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you've ever had to wait at a hospital, you may know how long it can take -- the hunger that quickly kicks in, or even boredom.

To combat the long waits, Corpus Christi Medical Center Bay Area now has a hospitality cart equipped with snacks, games, blankets, socks and other necessities. The cart will be pushed around by volunteers througout the hospital to people who are in different waiting rooms.

The cart was made possible by H-E-B and the Ronald McDonald House in Corpus Christi.

"It's phenomenal. It really is so exciting. It just shows that you know, we are a big family and we all care like family in Corpus Christi and the surrounding areas. We are all a big family and this just helps join everybody and bring us all together like family," said Tosha James, Assistant Administrator for Corpus Christi Medical Center.

Volunteers will be needed to push the cart on certain days of the week. To help out, visit the Ronald McDonald House website.

