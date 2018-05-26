H-E-B Plus! on Saratoga made changes in certain departments in their store over the last few months.

This Saturday, they hosted an event to say thank you to all their customers who have been shopping through the renovations.

The event had H-E-B Buddy and a pizza walk, free samples, bean toss, Veterans Band of Corpus Christi and DJ Don.

H-E-B said the newest addition to the store is South Flo Pizza, where they make fresh, made-to-order pizzas.

Other department remodels include an increased selection of organics in the produce section, expanded space for wedding planning in the floral department, and 75 more snack bulk bins in the healthy living section.

