Port Aransas (KIII News) — The Texas Department of Transportation unveiled the newest vessel that will join the fleet of ferries at the Port Aransas Ferry Operations.

On Friday it was announced that Phil Wilson would be the fourth 28-vehicle ferry in the eight-ferry fleet.

The ferries are named after former executive directors of TxDOT. Wilson served as TxDOT's executive director from Sept. 2011 until Jan. 2014 where he became general manager of the Lower Colorado River Authority in Feb.

In attendance for the unveiling was TxDOT Executive Director James Bass, state Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, and Port Aransas Mayor Pro Tem Wendy Moore.

