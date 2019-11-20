ARANSAS PASS, Texas — The Aransas Pass Police Department released footage from a fatal crash that happened early Sunday morning, leaving 25-year-old Tony Kaufman dead.

Witnesses said Kaufman was taunting police officers before ultimately crashing into one of their units.

911 dispatchers received a call alerting police to a reckless driver on a motorcycle who was seen speeding through a residential area early Sunday morning.

"I have a pending call on the 800 block of South McCampbell," the dispatcher said. "Caller did not provide his address. A motorcycle he claims is going 80 miles an hour down the road over and over again."

That resident called 911 again saying the man on the bike was making his way over to Rife Street, one block over, still driving dangerously.

Officers went to that location and identified the motorcycle rider as Kaufman. They attempted to make contact with him, but that is when he sped off, trying to get away. Instead, he collided with a police unit on Harrison Boulevard.

The bike was thrown into a nearby lot, and Kaufman died on impact.

