CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Last night, the Buccaneer Commission announced several new events being added to the schedule including a new stem-themed robotics rodeo and two different competitions with $15,000 in prizes up for grabs.

Citgo will be one of the rodeo's presenting sponsors.

Money raised from each event goes towards students in the Coastal Bend for college scholarships.

"It's very rewarding to see these kids come and grow from the beginning of the program to the end of the program its amazing the accomplishments they make during that program," said

The 83rd annual Buccaneer Days kicks off April 30th and runs through May 10th.

The Navy Army Illuminated Night Parade will be held on May 2 with all your favorite 3News personalities taking part.

Stayed tuned for the announcement of musical acts for the rodeo.

They will be announced later this month on the 25th.

For more information on the 83rd annual Buccaneer Days, visit their website at https://www.bucdays.com/parades/

