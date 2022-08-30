New game room regulations delayed until next year

Nueces County Commissioners have now voted to wait until Jan. 2, 2023. The delay is due to the County having to shift their focus toward the November election.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For a long time now, Nueces County has tried to answer the question of what to do with the many game rooms that operate here.

The goal has been to provide oversight and prevent criminal activity.

Nueces County Commissioners set out some new rules for game rooms in the county that were supposed to take effect in just over a month. Turns out, that will now be delayed, and one of the big reasons is the November election.

The question of what to do with the game rooms has long been an issue, with everyone from legal to law enforcement to the gambling public weighing in on the topic. Nueces County Commissioners took all of that feedback and in May, determined that some new regulations were in order.

The new rules include the need to have a permit to run a game room, something that will set operators back at least $1,000. They are also only allowed to do business from noon to midnight throughout the week, except on Friday and Saturday, when they can remain open until 2 a.m.

Additionally, armed security must be present at each location.

All of that was set to begin on Oct. 1.

However, commissioners have now voted to wait until Jan. 2, 2023.

According to Nueces County Clerk Kara Sands, while her office is willing to help with the new permits that are required, right now, they have a November election to focus on.

"Oct. 1, we’re getting ballots out and it’s “all-hands-on-deck” in my office and we’re using the records room. I’m willing to help, but I can’t help at that time," Sands said.

Precinct 4 Commissioner Brent Chesney said the lag should not be seen as the county backtracking, but rather, making sure everything is done right.

“I don’t want anybody to think we’re delaying this, because these things are still popping up and it’s a little unruly out there," Chesney said. "So, I get that we need to do it because of what you’re saying, but I don’t want anybody to think that we are backing off of this at all.”

In the meantime, county leaders said they will also use those three extra months to make the application and the process of submitting one, a bit more user-friendly.

