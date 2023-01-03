New game room regulations now in effect as of Monday

One of the regulations says that game rooms will not be allowed to operate within 1,500 feet of a school, church, or neighborhood.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — New game room regulations are now in effect for Nueces County, according to a press release from the county.

The new regulations went into effect Monday, and go as listed:

Will only be able to operate 12:00 p.m. (noon) to 12:00 a.m. (midnight) Sunday through Thursday, 12:00 p.m. (noon) to 2:00 a.m. Friday and Saturday

Will not be allowed to operate within 1,500 feet of a school, church, or neighborhood

Will be required to have armed security

Residents are reminded that operating a game room without a permit is a violation of the new rules. However, through April 3, 2023, an exception will be made with submitted applications serving as conditional permits, according to the release.

Annual game room permits cost $1,000 and are nonrefundable.

