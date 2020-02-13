GREGORY, Texas — The Gregory RV Park is now open for business, and business has been good because the first 44 spots are already filled.

The RV park is located off of Highway 181 between Gregory and Taft. It is down the street from the $12 billion Exxon plant under construction.

The owners of RV park have put down concrete pads that can handle RV's up to 45 feet long.

There are electrical, water, and sewer connections for RVs.

"We have contract workers for the refineries the ones already here and established, and the new one and some of them are people who are traveling and just need a place to stay for the night," RV Park Manager Nora Neitsh said.

3News was informed that by the end of February, the owners are hoping to have another 44 spots opened up as they continue to expand the park. The plan is to eventually have 129 spaces complete with a dog park and other amenities.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: